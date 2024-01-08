1 suspect, 1 officer injured after carjacking and police chase in Surrey

A carjacking in Surrey Sunday afternoon resulted in a police chase during which one suspect and one officer were injured, according to authorities.

Mounties received a report of "a theft of vehicle at gunpoint" in the 8200 block of 150 Street the Surrey RCMP said in a statement. The vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was spotted soon after by officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop.

"The suspect vehicle allegedly fled from police. A collision occurred between the suspect vehicle and the police vehicle prior to the suspect vehicle coming to a stop," police said.

After the crash, three suspects allegedly fled on foot and were ultimately arrested wit the use of a police service dog. One of the suspects was injured by the dog and taken to hospital with "minor injuries" and one officer also sustained minor injuries from the crash. Three loaded guns and ammunition were seized from the stolen car, police added.

The motive remains under investigation, Mounties say, but multiple charges have been approved in the incident including robbery with a firearm and flight from police. The three suspects have been identified as: Oromena Urefe, 21; Janiar Hasan, 24; and Dante Masone, 21.