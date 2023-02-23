1 suspect arrested, another sought in violent Toronto break-and-enter

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect being sought in connection with a violent break-and-enter at an apartment building in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue last Saturday.

Two suspects allegedly broke the building’s door to gain entry and physically assaulted an occupant when they were inside.

Police said they also made death threats to the occupant.

The suspects later fled the area in a newer model black SUV with silver rims, possibly a GMC terrain.

On Thursday, police announced that one of the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Hady Delgado, had been arrested and charged with break and enter, assault and uttering threats (death).

The other suspect has not been located. He is described as male, between six-foot-two and six-foot-three, with a large build.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a dark hoodie underneath, black pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Photos of the second suspect have been made public in an effort to identify and find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416,808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.