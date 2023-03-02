1 taken into custody after standoff, fire at Inglewood apartment building
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
One person is in custody after a harassment complaint and a fire at an apartment building on 124 Street on Tuesday.
Police received a report about harassment around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed.
Officers went to the building at 124 Street and 114 Avenue to speak to a man as part of their investigation.
Around 2 p.m., police called the fire department after they smelled something burning.
EPS says officers saw the male suspect on a balcony with a knife and fire accelerant.
Fire crews arrived and evacuated the building as a precaution.
The man was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m.
Charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate the harassment complaint.
No injuries have been reported.
-
Driver flees by foot after colliding with TTC bus: policeToronto police say a driver took off on foot after colliding with a TTC bus in Scarborough late last night.
-
-
-
Seventeen-year-old boy charged following high school stabbing in GeorgetownOne student is in hospital and another is in police custody following a stabbing at Georgetown District High School in Halton Hills, Ont.
-
'Helped me fall in love with STEAM,' St. David Catholic Secondary School reveals new robotSt. David Catholic Secondary School’s robotics' Team Dave, unveiled their newest robot, MORGAN, to a crowd of family and friends on Thursday.
-
Ontario Liberals to set stage for leadership race at weekend AGMOntario Liberals are gathering this weekend for another attempt at party renewal following a second consecutive disastrous election result, and one of the main items on the agenda is setting the stage for a leadership race.
-
Toronto-area home prices down 18% from last February, sales halved: boardGreater Toronto Area home prices fell almost 18 per cent from last February as the number of properties sold was halved, the region's real estate board said.
-
Special weather statement in effectThe winter weather isn’t done with us yet with another special weather statement in effect. Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect heavy wet snow or rain on Friday, according to Environment Canada.
-
As window for final testing narrows, N.L.'s Muskrat Falls encounters new problemsNewfoundland and Labrador's long-suffering Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project has encountered new problems ahead of a final round of testing that must take place during the colder months.