1 taken to hospital after crash in Victoria

Firefighters say a person was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.

Firefighters at the scene believe a white SUV was travelling southbound on Fairfield Road near Kipling Street when it left the road and crashed into a red vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

An occupant of the white SUV was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to firefighters.

A dog was also inside the SUV at the time of the crash. It appeared to be uninjured but firefighters were still trying to extract it from the vehicle Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.