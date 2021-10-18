1 taken to hospital after crash involving impaired driver: Saanich police

Saanich police say multiple impaired drivers were served roadside driving bans over the weekend, including one driver who was involved in a collision that sent another person to hospital.

Two of the reportedly impaired drivers were spotted by Saanich police officers who were manning a road-check in the 200-block of the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday night.

Police say each driver was issued an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition.

Meanwhile, police responded to a crash at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Cedar Hill Road that reportedly involved an impaired driver.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, when an impaired driver made a left turn in front a vehicle that was driving straight through the intersection, according to Saanich police.

The collision sent one person in the vehicle that wasn't turning to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the turning vehicle reportedly failed a roadside screening device test for alcohol after the crash and was later served a 90-day driving ban, and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

