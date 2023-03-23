1 taken to hospital after crash involving police vehicle in Kamloops: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a crash involving a police vehicle in downtown Kamloops that sent one person to hospital.

The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, when a Chase RCMP officer was travelling eastbound on Columbia Street near 10th Avenue.

"A southbound, red, older model Ford F-150 pickup allegedly failed to stop at the traffic control device at the corner of Columbia Street and 10th Avenue and drove directly into the path of the police vehicle," Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

Mounties added that the police officer was unable to avoid the collision and struck the truck's passenger door — causing it to spin around and hit a parked car before coming to a stop in the northbound lane.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup — a 57-year-old man — was taken to hospital for "precautionary assessment."

The police officer was not hurt in the crash.

"While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, impairment by alcohol has been ruled out," said Shoihet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the area is asked to contact investigators at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-46372.