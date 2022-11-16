1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on Shelbourne Street
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Saanich police say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Garnet Road around 12:45 p.m.
Police say the T-bone collision involved a commercial van and an SUV. The crash caused the SUV to tumble and land on its roof.
One driver was then taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police did not say which driver required hospitalization Wednesday.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though police say impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the collision.
