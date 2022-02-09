1 wanted in connection to Capilano Bridge incident

Capilano Bridge was closed early Wednesday while Edmonton Police Service's explosive disposal unit investigated a report of a suspicious package.

The bridge was cleared by 7 a.m. and reopened.

An EPS spokesperson said officers are searching for a male who was seen running away from the bridge into the river valley.

He wore dark clothing, could have a weapon, and may be mentally unwell, Cheryl Sheppard said.

"As such, citizens in the area are encouraged to remain on alert and report any suspicious activity, in and around the Capilano Bridge and surrounding River Valley, to police immediately."