1-year-old dies after being struck by car in Brampton, Ont. driveway
A child was struck and killed by a car in a Brampton driveway overnight, in what Peel Regional Police say was a “tragic accident.”
Police said they were called to Royal Salisbury Way, near Highway 410 and Williams Parkway, at 12:18 a.m. Monday for reports that a one-year-old was struck in a driveway.
They arrived to find the child without vital signs.
They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The toddler was pronounced dead in hospital just after 1 a.m.
The child was reportedly struck and run over by the driver of a white Chevrolet sedan.
Police say no charges will be laid in connection to the collision.