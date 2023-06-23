1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect

RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.

Around 5:50 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received a report of a collision involving a small child on George Gordon First Nation, according to a release from RCMP.

The investigation determined that a pick-up truck, described as a black 2008 Dodge Ram with Saskatchewan licence plate 274 MNW driven by Mervin Poorman from Kawacatoose First Nation, was involved in the fatal hit and run, RCMP said.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified, police said EMS pronounced the child dead at the scene.

On Friday, Punnichy RCMP charged 33-year-old Poorman with one count of failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and one count of operating a vehicle while prohibited. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is about six feet three inches tall and 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, with several tattoos on his arms, including the name “Poorman” on his left forearm, and a “Browning” logo on his right hand, RCMP said.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Regina General Investigation and Forensic Identification Services are assisting Punnichy RCMP and neighbouring detachments with the investigation.

RCMP ask anyone who sees Poorman or the truck to not approach him and to report sightings to Punnichy RCMP or Crime Stoppers.