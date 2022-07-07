10,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Thompson: RCMP

Three people from Lac Brochet, Man. are facing charges after Thompson RCMP seized several cartons of illegal cigarettes at the airport Monday.

Mounties say they got a tip around 2:00 p.m. on July 4 saying that a shipment of cocaine was being taken to Lac Brochet on a flight from Thompson. When police arrived at the airport, a quick search turned up three suspects with approximately 10,000 cigarettes stashed in their luggage. No cocaine was found.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman, all from Lac Brochet. They face multiple charges and have been released on a promise to appear at a future court date.

The charges against the three have not been proven in court.