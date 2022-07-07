10,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Thompson: RCMP
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Three people from Lac Brochet, Man. are facing charges after Thompson RCMP seized several cartons of illegal cigarettes at the airport Monday.
Mounties say they got a tip around 2:00 p.m. on July 4 saying that a shipment of cocaine was being taken to Lac Brochet on a flight from Thompson. When police arrived at the airport, a quick search turned up three suspects with approximately 10,000 cigarettes stashed in their luggage. No cocaine was found.
Officers arrested a 56-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman, all from Lac Brochet. They face multiple charges and have been released on a promise to appear at a future court date.
The charges against the three have not been proven in court.
