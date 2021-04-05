$10,000 in glasses stolen from Wallaceburg business

Chatham-Kent police say $10,000 in eye glasses were stolen after a break-in in Wallaceburg.

Officers say unknown suspects smashed the front door of New Vision Optical on James St., entered and stole several pairs of eyeglasses around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The theft is estimated at approximately $10,000 at this time however the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Nicole Bechard at nicolebe@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87057. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.