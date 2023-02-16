$10,000 in Nintendo Switch consoles stolen by 5 suspects

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying five suspects who stole about $10,000 worth of Nintendo Switch consoles.

The suspects entered a department store in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue.

Police say while four of the suspects distracted employees, one suspect broke the locks of a display and stole the consoles. The suspects then fled in a dark-coloured truck and a dark-coloured SUV.

Same five suspects are also accused of stealing over $5,000 in tools from a hardware store in the 1900 block of Division Road on the same night.

Anyone with information can call the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4355. Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.