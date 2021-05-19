$10,000 in plywood stolen in 1 of multiple recent construction site thefts: Vancouver police

Construction workers and companies are being warned of a recent string of thefts across Vancouver's west side, with thousands of dollars reported stolen from local sites.

Vancouver police said the most recent theft was reported in Kerrisdale last week. Three pallets of roofing shingles and 60 sheets of plywood were taken after being left insecure, police said.

"As lumber prices have continued to rise, (the Vancouver Police Department) has seen a significant increase in break and enters to construction sites this year," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

"In many cases, the thieves have made off with thousands of dollars in plywood and other building materials. We’re encouraging site managers to take precautions to avoid future thefts."

Similar crimes have been reported in Arbutus Ridge, Kitsilano, Marpole and Dunbar. At least seven construction sites have been targeted since January, police said, and in one case, more than $10,000 in plywood was taken.

"We don’t yet know who is responsible for these crimes, or whether it’s the work of one or more thieves," Addison said.

"But due to the amount of materials being stolen, it’s likely the thieves are using a large truck or moving van."

To deter thieves, police recommend only bringing enough materials to the site for work that day and securing any extra materials on an upper floor of the building under construction. Placing heavy objects on top of materials so thieves can't move them is also an option.

Anyone who witnesses a crime in progress should call 911. Anyone with information about the recent construction thefts should call police at 604-717-4034. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.