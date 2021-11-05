10,000 jobs created in B.C. last month; Thompson-Okanagan leading COVID recovery

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says the latest figures from Statistics Canada showing more than 10,000 jobs were created in this province last month solidify B.C. as a leader of the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Kahlon says -- at 5.6 per cent – B.C. has the second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada and he says there are 51,000 more B.C. residents working now than in March 2020 when pandemic shutdowns began.

Kahlon says the Thompson-Okanagan region leads B.C.'s job recovery rate but all regions are doing well.

StatCan reports the number of people looking for work fell one full point to 4.4 per cent in Kelowna last month and dipped half a point in Vancouver, but Victoria and Prince George saw modest increases while the rate in Abbotsford-Mission jumped 1.1 per cent to eight per cent from 6.9 in September.