$10,000 mountain bike stolen from Victoria hotel guest, police say

Victoria police are asking the public for help recovering a unique and valuable bicycle that was stolen from a young athlete who was visiting the city for a mountain biking competition.

The Victoria Police Department said in a news release that it received a call from staff at a hotel in the 700 block of Douglas Street in downtown Victoria around 9 p.m. Friday night.

The caller reported that the bicycle had been stolen from the hotel's locked storage area around 5:45 p.m. that afternoon.

"The bicycle belongs to a young competitive downhill mountain bike athlete, who was staying at the hotel for the competition," police said in their release.

Police describe the stolen bicycle as a 2017 black Devinci Spartan Carbon XL mountain bike with black and charcoal lettering on the frame, custom handlebars, a red "Spank" rear rim, Rock-shox front suspension and "Schwalde" Big Barry tires.

"The bicycle is valued at approximately $10,000," police said, adding that it was stolen on its owner's birthday.

Victoria police say the man suspected of stealing the bicycle was seen on surveillance video. They describe him as a white man between 25 and 35 years old. He stands 5'11" and has a medium build, police said, adding that he was wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black shoes and was carrying a black bag at the time of the theft.

Anyone who recognizes either the bicycle or the suspect should call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, police said.

"If you see the suspect and bicycle please call 911," they added.