The family of a missing Chilliwack mother is now offering a $10,000 reward in the hope they'll get information to help find her.

Shaelene Bell, 23, was last seen almost two weeks ago in the Edward Street area. Her abandoned vehicle was found about seven kilometres away.

Earlier in the search, an RCMP dive team spent a day scouring the murky river near where the Hyundai was found. Meanwhile, a police helicopter searched from overhead. Volunteers were also out for multiple days, looking for any sign of the missing woman.

Bell's mom says her daughter had been struggling, but a disappearance like this one was completely out of character.

"She's beautiful inside and out and she's got two precious, precious little boys," Alina Durham told CTV News.

Bell is described as having brown eyes and bleach-blonde hair. She's 5'2" and weighs about 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is ask to call local police at 604-792-4611.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro