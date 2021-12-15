$10.7M in federal funding for affordable housing project

An infusion of $10.7 million will go towards creating 44 new affordable homes for individuals and families in London as part of the expanded second round of the rapid housing initiative.

The funding was announced virtually Wednesday by the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, London West MP Arielle Kayabaga and London Mayor Ed Holder.

“Too many Canadians are forced to make the impossible choice between paying their rent and paying for their groceries. And, you know, the last two years have been quite a challenge,” says Hussen.

This funding announcement comes nearly a year to the day a similar project was announced on Base Line Road. That build used a modular design and is expect to start housing people early in 2022.

"We have needs in London, we have a genuine need relating to affordable housing,” says Fragiskatos. “There is a homelessness challenge, but things like this the rapid housing initiative deal with that head on.”

The new building will be at 403 Thompson Rd. and will be a four-storey building holding 44 units.

The City of London told CTV News London Wednesday they had not yet decided if this project will be a modular design like the one on Base Line or a traditional build, as the planning process is still continuing. No construction start date has been given as of yet.

This announcement is about more than bricks and mortar or even units, what it truly represents is hope says Holder.

The federal government announced $1.5 billion in funding for the second phase of the rapid housing initiative in the 2021 budget.

The building will focus on housing marginalized communities and women escaping gender-based violence.