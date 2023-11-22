10 arrested in northern Ont. drug bust

Ten people have been arrested and more than 12 grams of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth along with cash was seized in Elliot Lake on Tuesday, police say.

On Nov. 21 at about 9:30 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a residence on Hillside Drive, police said in a news release.

“As a result of the warrant being executed, numerous stolen items linked to thefts from retail stores in Elliot Lake, approximately $7,000 in cash, over 12 grams of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth, digital scales, debt lists, packaging material and cell phones were seized,” said police.

Several OPP units were involved in the drug investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a total of 10 people ranging in age from 29 to 74 were charged following the execution of the warrant, three had outstanding arrest warrants and one was breaching prior release conditions.

All accused were charged with multiple counts of possession of property obtained by crime and face 29 charges in total.

Two of the individuals were charged with drug possession. A 40-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont. faces additional drug trafficking charges as well.

Four were held pending a bail hearing Tuesday the other six are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.