10 cars spray-painted in New Westminster, suspects sought
Police in New Westminster are trying to identify two people suspected of vandalizing 10 parked cars Sunday night.
In a statement Wednesday, authorities said they were called to 4th Avenue between 10th and 11th streets on Monday morning after a resident noticed the vandalism.
"When officers arrived on scene they found 10 vehicles had been sprayed with orange and blue paint," the New Westminster Police Department's media release says, adding that investigators have obtained some CCTV video from the area that seems to show the suspects.
“A senseless act like this has no place in New Westminster,” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver writes. “We believe someone will recognize these two individuals and help us identify them.”
Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call 604-525-5411.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning homeBuffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shootingOttawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachersContract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
-
Habitat for Humanity gifts single mother new home in SaanichThere was cause for celebration on Thursday afternoon, when another island family was handed the keys to a new affordable home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.
-
Alberta advance vote surges as parties push for election edgeMore than half a million Albertans have cast an advance ballot ahead of Monday's provincial election.
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown CalgaryCalgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
139 Sask. COVID-19 deaths since start of year, 2 flu deathsThere have been 139 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the year in Saskatchewan, according to the province.