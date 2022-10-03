10 cars vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti in Brantford: police

Several reports of hate-motivated vandalism in Brantford have police appealing to the public to find the person or people responsible.

Brantford police said the vandalism happened sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said current reports indicate 10 vehicles parked on multiple city streets were vandalized.

Brantford resident Malini Sampson said someone drew a hate symbol and racist messaging on the driver’s side of her car.

“It took me a while to digest this,” Sampson said. “It was kind of disbelief. I’ve been living in Canada for over 30 years, and I’ve never had to deal with something like this, so I was very taken aback.”

Sampson said while this is the first time she’s ever experienced anything like this in the neighbourhood, if something similar happens again, she may have to move elsewhere.

“It’s a very nice street we live on. The neighbours are very nice. Everyone's been very nice since we moved in. So, even the neighbors came over and they apologized for you know, they said, ‘just to let you know, this doesn't happen. This has never happened.’ They wanted to show us that this is not something that happens here all the time, and they were very shocked by it,” Sampson said.

“Whether this was intended or it was just someone, just some kids, being silly, we need to bring attention to it, because it's not okay,” Sampson said.

Cars were reported vandalized on these streets:

Buffalo Street – two vehicles

Darling Street

Dufferin Ave

Terrace Hill Street

Banks Street

Dundee Street

Burwell Street – two vehicles

Wilkes Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.