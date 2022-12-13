10 cm of snow expected in Toronto by Friday as winter storm moves in

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto as a winter storm is expected to move in on Thursday, bringing with it windy conditions and lots of snow.

Strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected Thursday morning until the afternoon and snow is expected to start falling late Thursday morning, continuing into Friday.

A similar weather advisory has also been issued in other parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) -- York, Durham, Peel and Halton regions -- and much of southern Ontario.

Total snowfall amounts could be as much as 10 cm by Friday morning, according to the statement.

“A strong low pressure system is expected to affect southern Ontario later this week. Snow is expected to begin over the area late Thursday morning and become heavy at times,” the statement read.

“Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm are expected. Lesser snowfall amounts are expected near Lake Ontario where snow may transition to rain. Snow will gradually taper to flurries Friday morning.”

Environment Canada says this weather system will likely cause hazardous travel conditions due to the heavy snow and wind, particularly for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes across the GTA.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and power outages may occur,” the statement also read.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

In Toronto, the high for Thursday is two degrees Celsius with a low of zero, while the high on Friday is one degree with a low of minus three.