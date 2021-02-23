There are now 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in an outbreak that temporarily shut down the Stratford jail.

Dozens of inmates have been transferred to other facilities because of the outbreak. It will remain closed for at least two weeks.

The first case was confirmed last week.

"We are working with the Ministry of the Solicitor General on an approach to stop and control the outbreak," said Dr. Miriam Klassen, medical officer of health for Huron Perth Public Health.

In a statement, the ministry said those facilities have the capacity to take in the new inmates and they'll be isolate under droplet precautions separate from the general population.

The ministry didn't disclose the transfer locations for security reasons.

Any inmate from the Stratford jail who is eligible for release during the temporary closure will be transported to their home community, the ministry said.

Discharged inmates will be given cloth face masks and resources on self-isolation practices.