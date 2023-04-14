10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sask.'s latest CRISP report

There were 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s latest bi-weekly Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday.

According to the report for March 26 to April 8, both COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continued to decline, with COVID-19 activity dropping from approximately 240 cases a week to 170.

The province said there is an 8.2 per cent test positivity rate in the most recent surveillance week.

Ten RSV cases were confirmed in the latest reporting period, according to the province.

The province said that currently COVID-19 accounts for 64 per cent of all hospitalizations due to respiratory illness in Saskatchewan, with the majority of cases in the 20 to 64 age range.

However COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 180 to 150 in the most recent two weeks, the province said.

According to the province, only 21 per cent of people 12 and older have received a bivalent booster dose and less than half of people 50 and over (47 per cent) have had more than one COVID-19 booster dose.

The province said influenza activity fluctuated at very low levels over the past four weeks, with type B activity which is typically seen late in the flu season, accounting for half of the reported cases.