10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 187 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 29 – June 4, up one from the last update.
A total of 187 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of June 8, down 45 from last week. Of that, 56 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 118 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 13 are under investigation. There are 10 people in ICUs.
A total of 285 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is down 79 from the last update.
There were 122 new lineage results reported. Of those 122, all were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 97.5 per cent.
There were eight confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.
As of June 4, 81 per cent of the population five years and older received two doses of a vaccine.
Among the population 18 and older, 52.6 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.
