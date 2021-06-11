10 COVID-19 enforcement actions reported in Waterloo Region

Officials in Waterloo Region reported 10 more enforcement actions to people not following public health guidelines.

Regional Chair Karen Redman, who was speaking at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, said eight were issued between June 3 and 9, while two others were from previous reporting periods.

Waterloo regional police issued four charges related to a gathering in Uptown Waterloo, which including two court summonses under the Reopening Ontario Act, one court summons under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, and one ticket under the Reopening Ontario Act. The summonses fines will be determined by courts, and the one ticket will be for $880.

Bylaw officers in Kitchener and Waterloo each issued three tickets for private gatherings at residences. Those tickets were for $880.

Waterloo regional police also issued an $880 ticket in the Township of Wilmot for a private gathering.

Regional bylaw also issued a $240 ticket at a business to someone failing to wear a face covering.