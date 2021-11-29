10 deaths, 342 new COVID-19 cases since Friday in Manitoba

Manitoba is reporting 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday, along with 342 new COVID-19 cases.

The case count includes 124 cases on Saturday, 132 cases on Sunday, and 86 cases on Monday.

Manitoba’s death toll during the pandemic is 1,315.

Six of the deaths were reported on Saturday and include two women in their 60s and 80s from Winnipeg, and a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s both from Southern Health. The fifth death was a woman in her 90s in the Prairie Mountain Health Region linked to the outbreak at Russell Health Centre/Russell personal care home, while the sixth death was a woman in her 90s from Southern Health linked to an outbreak at Third Crossing Manor.

The four deaths on Sunday include a woman in her 60s from the Northern Health region, a woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and two deaths from the Southern Health region; a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Manitoba also released information on Friday’s death, revealing it was a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg.

The province said 34 cases on Monday were in Manitobans who weren’t vaccinated, six were in people who are partially vaccinated, and 46 were in people who were fully vaccinated.

Winnipeg and Southern Health each reported 30 of the new cases on Monday. Winnipeg had nine of its cases in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, while 21 of the cases in Southern Health weren’t fully vaccinated.

The Prairie Mountain Health Region reported 11 new cases (seven among those not fully vaccinated), the Northern Health Region reported 10 cases (three among people not fully vaccinated) and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region reported five cases (zero among people not fully vaccinated).

There are 142 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 including 98 people with active COVID-19 as well as 44 people who are no longer infectious. There are also 25 Manitoba patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19, including 19 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19. The remaining six people are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

Of the active cases in hospital, 52 people are not vaccinated, 42 are fully vaccinated, and four are partially vaccinated.

Among the active ICU cases, 16 are not vaccinated, while three people are fully vaccinated.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.1 per cent, while in Winnipeg, it is 2.7 per cent.

The province says no cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba at this time, and all positive travel-related specimens are being sequenced.