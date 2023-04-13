10 different stations battling Huron County barn fire

OPP are investigating a barn fire on Market Road just north of Goderich.

Crews were called to the scene around 7 a.m. on Thursday and when they arrived found the engulfed structure on the north side of the road.

Crews from 10 different stations including, North Huron, Brussels, Blyth, Lucknow, Ripley, Kincardine and Bayfield are assisting with the call.

Goderich Fire Chief Jeff Wormington told CTV News the barn is full of antiques and he expects crews to be on scene most of the day.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet. The total value of the structure and its contents has also not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.