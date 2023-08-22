10 displaced, restaurants closed after East Vancouver fire

Ten people have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out in an old, three-storey building on Commercial Drive in East Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out and nobody was injured, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told CTV News.

Two businesses in the building on the corner of Commercial Drive and Graveley Street—gelato shop Dolce Amore and Michelin Guide-featured Hawaiian eatery Hanai—have been shut down for the time being.

“Today, we woke up with the most devastating news. There was a massive fire at Dolce Amore that started this morning, and we still don’t know the exact reason. Luckily, it began very early hours, and no one got hurt by the fire. That being said, we will need some time off to heal and repair our one and only clubhouse. We will see you soon,” the gelato shop wrote on Instagram.

“We woke up to news of a fire in our building this morning, unfortunately it’s severe, so we will be closed for the foreseeable future. Thankfully everyone in our building is safe,” reads Hanai’s Instagram post.

There was a road closure on Commercial Drive north of 1st Avenue in the morning, but the road has since reopened.

