10 dogs left without food or water rescued in B.C. after owner hospitalized

Nearly a dozen dogs have been rescued in northern British Columbia after being left on a remote property without food or water when their owner was hospitalized.

The BC SPCA said 10 malamute-husky crosses are in the care of its Prince George shelter after the animals were found more than two hours north of Fort St. John.

"Thankfully, we were alerted to the situation and our officers were able to reach the property to provide food and water and do an initial health inspection on the dogs," said the BC SPCA's senior officer Eileen Drever in a news release Thursday.

"Access to the property is about 150 metres from a main road and the dogs were kept tethered outdoors further in on the property. When the dogs saw our officers approaching they began barking frantically — they were so excited to see people. The dogs ate voraciously. Once they had been fed, they settled right down and were very calm and friendly."

The animal welfare organization contacted the owner, who is currently in an Edmonton hospital. He was asked to surrender the animals to the SPCA as he was unsure when he'd be able to return home and didn't have anyone else to care for them.

"Because of the remoteness of the property and the snowy winter conditions, we had to come up with a creative solution to transport them to Prince George as quickly as possible," said Drever.

The SPCA said it was able to hire a cargo plane from Upper Valley Aviation, which had space to fly six of the dogs in crates from Fort St. John to Prince George. The remaining four dogs were transported to Prince George by vehicle.

"The dogs are in good health overall and appear quite friendly," said Drever. "We're just relieved that we were able to get them off that remote property and somewhere safe and warm where they will receive the ongoing care and attention that they need."