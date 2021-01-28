Police seized 10 firearms and drugs valued at nearly $250,000 after five Lethbridge homes were searched as part of an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Lethbridge organized crime team.

The investigation was launched in March 2020 and the homes were searched on Jan. 21 in the neighbourhoods of Sixmile, Uplands, The Crossings, Legacy Ridge, and Fairmont.

Police seized a number of items, including:

10 firearms;

306 grams of cocaine;

39 grams of ketamine;

188 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms);

36 milliliters of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB);

826 tabs of LSD;

Four vehicles; and

$159,000 cash.

The seized firearms — which included a prohibted handgun, two shotguns, and seven rifles — will be subject of forensic analysis. The cash and vehicles will be sent to the provincial civil forfeiture office for review.

Police allege the suspects were part of a group supplying drugs throughout Lethbridge and the surrounding area.

“Organized crime harms our communities, and drug trafficking breeds violence, addiction, and ancillary crimes," said ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta.

"This investigation is further testament to ALERT’s success in working alongside our partner agencies to disrupt and dismantle organized crime."

Five people are now facing 19 charges related to drug and firearms offences, including:

Kevin Coady, 32-year-old man from Lethbridge;

Kristopher Hironaka, 26-year-old man from Lethbridge;

Josh Barreira, 29-year-old man from Lethbridge;

Thane Dahlseide, 25-year-old man from Lethbridge; and

Willie Tailfeathers, 25-year-old man from Lethbridge.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.