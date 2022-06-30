10 'grandparent scam' incidents under investigation in Essex County: OPP

Essex County OPP are warning residents as they investigate 10 reported incidents of a “grandparent scam” in the region.

On Tuesday June 21, around 2:34 p.m., the OPP Tecumseh Detachment investigated a fraud after being called to a Tecumseh address.

Police say it was determined that a resident received a phone call, a man identified himself as a lawyer currently representing their grandson who was just arrested for impaired driving. This lawyer provided case file and confirmation number to make the call sound more legitimate.

The victim was advised that his grandson was going to be held in front of a judge if he could not make bail and he would require $9300 in cash today and his grandson would be released and driven home.

"The OPP is reminding all Essex County residents to be extremely vigilant and to be alert for unsolicited calls or visitors that arrive at your residence. If anyone should receive a call in this manner, please contact your immediate family and inquire if anyone needs assistance. Please do not forward any funds without speaking to family members first and report it to the police," says Essex County OPP Insp. Angela Ferguson.

Since the original complaint of fraud was received, Essex County OPP is now investigating 10 incidents across Essex County that are very similar in nature that investigators believe they are all connected.

Police say all of these incidents have targeted seniors who have received phone calls advising them that a grandchild is in trouble and that a "representative" would attend their home to collect the money.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 - 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.