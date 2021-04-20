10 highlights: Here's a quick summary of B.C.'s 2021-22 budget

B.C.'s latest budget was released Tuesday, with a strong focus on how the province will fund its pandemic recovery in the months ahead.

Primarily due to the COVID-19 crisis, the province is expecting a multi-billion dollar deficit for the previous fiscal year. In her presentation, B.C.’s finance minister outlined recovery spending, health-care investments, child care funding and more.

For those looking for a quick snapshot of the province's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, here are some of the highlights: