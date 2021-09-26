10 infected with COVID-19 at Prince George hospital outbreak

B.C.’s northernmost health authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a primary care unit at a hospital in region’s largest city, Prince George.

Nine patients and one staff member at the Primary Care Medical Unit at the University Hospital of Northern BC have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Monitoring and testing is underway to identify any additional cases,” reads a Sept. 26 statement from Northern Health.

“Enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at (the hospital),” it continues.

As a result of the outbreak, only “essential” visitors will be allowed in.

“Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped.”

The outbreak comes as the province battles an unprecedented fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, and just days after health officials announced that four in five eligible B.C. residents are fully vaccinated.