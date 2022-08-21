10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding

Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services, which said it dispatched 11 ground ambulances and one air ambulance to the scene on Keith Road.

Of the 10 patients transported to hospital, two were in critical condition, three were in serious condition and five were in stable condition, EHS said.

The West Vancouver Police Department told CTV News the incident occurred on a long shared driveway between the two properties. The driver – a woman in her 60s – was attempting to pull out of the driveway when she accelerated into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver was one of the people taken to hospital after the incident. She was not in police custody on Sunday.

The investigation remains in its early stages, police said, adding that it was too soon to say whether any charges would be recommended.

The 400 block of Keith Road was closed as police investigated.

The WVPD said it plans to issue a statement and take questions on Monday.

Residents of the wealthy neighbourhood were left to speculate Sunday as to what exactly had gone wrong.

"It's very scary this morning to wake up realizing it's so close and possibly people you knew," said Gordon Ridgedale, who lives nearby.

"First thing you wonder is was it deliberate or whether it was an accident," he added. "Maybe it was just the fact that she hit the gas instead of the brake."

"It sounds like a very tragic incident that happened," said Marion Haglund, who also lives in the neighbourhood.

"I don't know any details, really, about whether it was a medical event that happened, but just the coincidence of the location of the wedding and the other driveway of the person involved, it sounds very tragic."

Haglund offered her condolences to those who lost loved ones, and Ridgedale – who was on his way to church when he spoke to CTV News – said he planned to pray for those involved.