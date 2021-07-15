10 large ziplocked bags full of suspected meth seized in Barrie

Officers seized over 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine after stopping an erratic driver in Barrie, police say.

According to Barrie police, officers pulled over a vehicle "that had been travelling erratically" on Hart Drive on Monday night.

Police say the driver and passenger tried to take off on foot but returned to the vehicle when officers ordered them to stop.

They say the officers found cannabis and meth in the car and a large quantity of Canadian cash, and a prohibited weapon while searching the men.

The pair had been staying in a nearby hotel that police say surrendered their belongings after their arrest, which included 10 large ziplocked bags containing suspected meth.

Both men, a 33-year-old Barrie resident, and a 45-year-old Spanish, Ont. resident, face multiple drug-related charges.

Additionally, the driver was charged with weapons offences.

The duo was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.