10-month-old baby in critical condition after ingesting opioids

A 10-month-old baby is in critical condition after police said the infant ingested an opioid-based substance in Kawartha Lakes.

Police are being very tight-lipped about the details, including exactly where it happened and who is responsible.

Ontario Provincial Police with the Kawartha Lakes Detachment said the baby was exposed to opioids in the Town of Woodville early last week.

They say police and paramedics arrived at the scene, and one person fled.

Officers later made an arrest when that person tried to re-enter the scene.

Police are not naming the accused to protect the victim's identity.

The accused is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to provide the necessaries of life, and two counts of mischief.

Police have the accused in custody. A court appearance is scheduled in a Lindsay courtroom at a later date.