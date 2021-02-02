The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 additional deaths and 35 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Six of the deaths were from the community – one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, and two men and one woman in their 80s.

Four people who died were from long-term care and retirement homes – a man and a woman in their 80s and two women in their 90s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 326 people.

As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,194 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,372 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 are related to outbreaks

8 are related to close contacts

5 are considered community acquired

17 are still under investigation

WECHU says 496 cases are considered active. There are 72 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.

More coming.