The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 additional deaths and 35 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Six of the deaths were from the community – one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, and two men and one woman in their 80s.
Four people who died were from long-term care and retirement homes – a man and a woman in their 80s and two women in their 90s.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 326 people.
As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,194 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,372 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 5 are related to outbreaks
- 8 are related to close contacts
- 5 are considered community acquired
- 17 are still under investigation
WECHU says 496 cases are considered active. There are 72 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.
More coming.