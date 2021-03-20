The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 10 more flights to its list of recent COVID-19 exposures over the last two days.

On Thursday, the centre added four flights with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to its list. Then, it added six more flights to the list on Friday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 8: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8564 from Vancouver to Smithers (rows 11 to 17)

March 9: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8550 from Vancouver to Regina (rows 23 to 29)

March 10: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 11: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

March 12: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 26 to 32)

March 14: Air Canada flight 124 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 24 to 30)

March 14: Air Canada flight 242 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 24 to 30)

March 15: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8181 from Vancouver to Fort St. John (rows four to 10)

March 15: WestJet flight 3307 from Fort St. John to Calgary (rows two to eight)

March 17: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8182 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows six to 12)

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

All but one of the flights added to the list over the last two days have been domestic. Travellers within Canada are not subject to the same rules as international travellers, though health authorities have been discouraging non-essential domestic travel for months.

International travellers are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure. If they cannot, they are not allowed to board their flights to Canada.

Travellers arriving in Canada on international flights are also required to self-isolate for 14 days, the first three of which must be spent in a government-approved quarantine hotel awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

B.C. health officials don't directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of the coronavirus. Instead, public exposure notifications are published on the BCCDC website.