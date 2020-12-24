Ten more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Island Health region Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the health authority has seen a total of 857 cases of the virus. Currently, 65 cases are active across Vancouver Island.

Many of the active cases, a total of 30, are located in the South Island. Meanwhile, 22 active cases are found in the Central Island while 13 are present in the North Island.

Across B.C., 582 more cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the past 24 hours. Twelve more people also died of the virus, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 808 since the pandemic began.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a release on Christmas Eve.

There are now 8,865 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Meanwhile, 8,178 health-care workers and long-term care residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. as of Thursday.

Immunization of long-term care residents only recently began, but is “welcome news,” say health officials.

“This Christmas and over the holiday weekend is the time to try the many new virtual activities that have been arranged this year – whether a church service, holiday choral concert or theatre performance,” said Dix and Henry.

“Take a walk with those in your household and spread some cheer with neighbourhood carolling, or drop off a warm meal or holiday treats to someone who may be away from their family this year.”