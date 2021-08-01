10 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Waterloo Region, three new outbreaks

The Region of Waterloo reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as three new outbreaks.

Since the start of the pandemic there has been 18,401 confirmed infections across the region.

As of Sunday, active cases dropped by one to 141, deaths remain unchanged at 282, and resolved cases rose by 10 to 17,967.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged with 16 patients receiving medical treatment, and 11 of those are currently in the intensive care unit.

Two more cases have also been added to the region’s Delta variant total.

The variant breakdown for Sunday is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,255 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

258 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Public Health has also declared three new outbreaks in Waterloo Region, with two COVID-19 cases each.

They’ve only been identified as a food processing business, automotive supply business and a property management company.

There are currently nine outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Ontario's COVID-19 case update

The province, meanwhile, is reported 218 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That’s the fourth day in a row new infections have topped the 200 mark.

Health officials also say two more deaths have been linked to the disease.

Ontario will not release any new COVID-19 updates on Monday due to it being a holiday.