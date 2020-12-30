You won't be able to eat out for New Year's Eve this year, but you can still order a nice meal to ring in the New Year at home.

Some places have already sold out of their Dec. 31 menus, but many favourite local spots are still accepting dinner orders for takeout or delivery during the provincewide lockdown.

Here are 10 great local restaurants with availability as of Wednesday afternoon.

North & Navy

The Centretown restaurant is serving up 'A Night in Piedmont,' a five-course dinner with wine pairings and even a midnight snack options. If you're craving pork agnolotti to ring in the New Year, look no further.

The Manx Pub

The beloved Elgin Street pub is offering up some specials along with their regular menu, including a beet salad, braised short rib and sticky toffee pudding.

Beckta

Beckta's three-course meal kits start at $75 per person or $240 for a dinner for two including wine pairings. The price includes free local delivery.

Fraser Cafe

The New Edinburgh favourite is serving a family-style menu featuring a lobster Caesar salad, ribeye steak and much more.

Restaurant e18hteen

The restaurant in the ByWard Market's New Year's Eve dinner for two goes for $175 and includes foie gras and chateaubriand to help you ring in the New Year in style.

Fauna

The Bank Street restaurant is offering dinner for two for takeout and delivery for $160. You can pre-order online or order Dec. 31 for takeout and delivery.

Fratelli Kanata

Fratelli's dinner specials on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day go for $65 per person. The four-course meals are only available by same-day ordering - no pre-booking is available.

Arlo

The Centretown restaurant and wine bar is offering a take-home dinner for two that includes a rabbit & bacon terrine and a bouillabaisse.

El Camino

One of Ottawa's favourite taco joints is offering a $95 New Year's Eve dinner, which includes margaritas, guacamole and chips, a salad, six tacos and churros.

St. Martha's Brasserie

The Orléans favourite is offering a three-course meal for $50, with a choice of cod or duck for the main course. It even includes a personal-sized bottle of sparkling wine.