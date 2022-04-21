10 people charged following Chatham drug bust

Ten people are facing drug-related charges after police found nearly $2,900 of fentanyl and meth during a search.

Members of the Chatham-Kent police Intelligence Section, with the help of the Critical Intent Response Team executed a controlled drugs and substance act search warrant around 8:30 p.m. at both the upper and lower units of a Park Street home in Chatham.

Police say about $2,900 worth of fentanyl and meth was seized along with scales, phones, weapons, and cash.

In total, 10 people were arrested and charged.

All have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and released with conditions and a future court date next month.