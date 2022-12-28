10 Regina flights cancelled due to freezing conditions

Ten flights at the Regina Airport were cancelled on Wednesday morning due to conditions caused by the freezing rain.

Daliaet Kaur was hoping to be on her way to India after four years. Her flight to Toronto was cancelled Wednesday morning and rescheduled for the afternoon. However, she got an email saying that it had been delayed.

“It’s my sister's wedding, so I have to be there, it’s very important for me,” she said.

“I’m stressed right now, because everything is so tight, and I just don’t want to miss my connecting flights.”

James Bogusz, the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said that the biggest challenge is the airlines' runways that have to be cleared from ice.

“With all that freezing rain that occurred here in a Queen City along with very challenging conditions, our runways have been very challenging for breaking conditions,” he said.

Bogusz said everyone who is facing cancellation or delay needs to contact the airline directly. He hoped to see some improvement later on Wednesday as the weather conditions would improve.1.6210911

“That’s what taking an extra time today, is to get all the ice clear away, so it’s much safer for the airplane to brake when it lands,” said Bogusz.

