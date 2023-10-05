10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Oct. 6-9)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Pumpkin Fest at Blue Grass Nursery

What: This year marks the 20th anniversary of Pumpkin Fest, a family-friendly event in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation featuring face painting, pumpkin carving, carriage rides, a straw maze and a petting zoo.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Blue Grass Nursery, Sod and Garden Centre, 260130B Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County (Balzac)

Cost: $10 per person

Harvest Pumpkin Fest at Butterfield Acres

What: Stroll through the farmyard at Butterfield Acres to visit animals and pick the perfect pumpkin. There will be fall photo opportunities, pony rides and a corn maze.

When: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Road

Cost: $15.99 for kids and $18.99 for adults. Pre-order tickets online.

Pumpkin Palooza at Cobbs Adventure Park

What: Walk through a pumpkin patch and take photos with your family at Pumpkin Palooza.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Thanksgiving Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Cobbs Adventure Park, 1500 84 Street N.E.

Cost: Children two and under are free, $21.95 online and $25 at the door.

Nikki Glaser performs at the Grey Eagle

What: Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser performs at Calgary's Grey Eagle Casino.

When: 8 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Where: Grey Eagle Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive.

Cost: $62 to $69.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What: Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and have a spooktacularly good time!

When: Saturdays, Sunday and holiday Monday from Sept. 9 until Oct. 9, 2023.

Where: Calaway Park

Cost: Prices vary

Pumpkins After Dark

What: Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

When: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under

Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf

What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

Cost: $8+

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.

When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.​

Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.

When: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.

Kooza

What: Kooza, a Cirque Du Soleil performance, combines acrobatics and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power.

When: Until Oct. 8, 2023.

Where: Under the Big Top at Stampede Park in Lot #6

Cost: $55+

