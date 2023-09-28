10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Sept. 29 - Oct.1)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Calgary Fall Home Show

What: Shop for home-related products and services at the 2023 Fall Home Show. You can also speak with industry insiders and look for interior design inspiration.

When: Sept. 29 until Oct. 1, 2023.

Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SE, in Hall E and F.

Cost: Tickets range from $6 to $12.

A post shared by Calgary Home Shows (@yychomeshows)

Apple Fest at Granary Road

What: Enjoy a cup of hot apple cider or apple jams, jellies and syrup at Granary Road during its annual apple-themed festival.

When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Farmer's Market open from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Active Learning Park open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 Street West.

Cost: Farmer's Market is free, admission to Active Learning Park start at $15.95.

A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

YYC Pizza Fest

What: YYC Pizza Fest is an annual competition that sees local restaurants sell specialty pizzas for charity. Between $2 to $4 from each pizza sold goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: Sept. 15 – Oct. 1, 2023

Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.

Cost: Prices vary.

A post shared by Murrieta’s Bar & Grill YYC (@murrietas_calgary)

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What: Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and have a spooktacularly good time!

When: Saturdays, Sunday and holiday Monday from Sept. 9 until Oct. 9, 2023.

Where: Calaway Park.

Cost: Prices vary.

A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF)

What: The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. The 11-day festival showcases 200 multi-genre features and short films from Canada and around the world.

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Where: Eau Claire Cineplex and the Globe Cinema.

Cost: Prices vary.

A post shared by Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) (@ciffcalgary)

Pumpkins After Dark

What: Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

When: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under.

A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf

What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

Cost: $8+

A post shared by WinSport (@winsportcanada)

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.

When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.​

A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.

When: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.

A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

Kooza

What: Kooza, a Cirque Du Soleil performance, combines acrobatics and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power.

When: Until Oct. 8, 2023.

Where: Under the Big Top at Stampede Park in Lot #6

Cost: $55+

A post shared by Mizuki Shinagawa (@mizukishina)