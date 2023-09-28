10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Sept. 29 - Oct.1)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Calgary Fall Home Show
- What: Shop for home-related products and services at the 2023 Fall Home Show. You can also speak with industry insiders and look for interior design inspiration.
- When: Sept. 29 until Oct. 1, 2023.
- Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SE, in Hall E and F.
- Cost: Tickets range from $6 to $12.
Apple Fest at Granary Road
- What: Enjoy a cup of hot apple cider or apple jams, jellies and syrup at Granary Road during its annual apple-themed festival.
- When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Farmer's Market open from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Active Learning Park open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 Street West.
- Cost: Farmer's Market is free, admission to Active Learning Park start at $15.95.
YYC Pizza Fest
- What: YYC Pizza Fest is an annual competition that sees local restaurants sell specialty pizzas for charity. Between $2 to $4 from each pizza sold goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels.
- When: Sept. 15 – Oct. 1, 2023
- Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Halloweekends at Calaway Park
- What: Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and have a spooktacularly good time!
- When: Saturdays, Sunday and holiday Monday from Sept. 9 until Oct. 9, 2023.
- Where: Calaway Park.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF)
- What: The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. The 11-day festival showcases 200 multi-genre features and short films from Canada and around the world.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
- Where: Eau Claire Cineplex and the Globe Cinema.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Pumpkins After Dark
- What: Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.
- When: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
- Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.
- Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under.
Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf
- What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
- Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.
- Cost: $8+
Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard
- What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.
- When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
- Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224
- Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.
Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard
- What: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.
- When: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
- Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224
- Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.
Kooza
- What: Kooza, a Cirque Du Soleil performance, combines acrobatics and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power.
- When: Until Oct. 8, 2023.
- Where: Under the Big Top at Stampede Park in Lot #6
- Cost: $55+