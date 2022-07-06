10 vehicles, shed catch fire in northeast scrapyard near airport
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
An investigation is underway into the cause of a Wednesday morning fire at a scrapyard in northeast Calgary near YYC Calgary International Airport.
Calgary Fire Department crews responded to the 7700 block of 40th Street N.E., in the Saddle Ridge Industrial area, at around 5 a.m. for reports of fire.
Fire officials confirm 10 vehicles and a shed caught fire but, as of 6:30 a.m., the fire was under control.
Firefighters were expected to remain on scene throughout the morning to monitor hotspots and keep tabs on a pressurized cylinder located near to where the fire broke out.
No injuries have been reported. A fire investigator was on scene surveying the damage for the source of the fire.
