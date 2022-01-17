10-week digital series offers live theatre experience from home

Anyone missing the experience of live theatre can enjoy the next best thing from the comfort of home.

Drayton Entertainment will launch a new digital series called 'Backstage Pass.'

The shows will be a 'Tonight Show' format, including interviews with artists and singers, plus some monologues and comedy.

Drayton Entertainment came up with the idea to foster a connection with its audience and keep artists employed.

Starting Jan. 30, hour-long episodes will be aired every Sunday night for 10 weeks. Each episode will be available on-demand for seven days after its airdate.

The pandemic has caused a difficult two years for those in the arts and culture, tourism and hospitality industries.

"Back in March of 2020, we lost 100 per cent of our revenue overnight," said Alex Mustakas, artistic director for Drayton Entertainment. "That wasn't just ticket revenue, that was sponsor revenue, it was fundraising revenue, concession revenue, etc.," he added.

Drayton Entertainment operates seven theatres around Ontario, including the King's Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene.

Across the province, the organization employs roughly 400 people.

The pandemic resulted in several staff layoffs.

"It's tough enough to make a living as an artist in this country, so they lost this, but they also lost their secondary industries as well," Mustakas said.

Organizers are hopeful for a return to live theatre in the coming months.

"We're very hopeful for a summer season," Mustakas said. "We miss it, and we're all just trying to stay positive. We all need a little bit more of that right now."

Purchase the series or find out more information here.