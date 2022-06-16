10 Winnipeg families receive new homes through Habitat for Humanity

Ten Winnipeg families have a new place to call home.

On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity held the grand opening of the Templeton Avenue Development, which consists of duplex homes for 10 families.

Kevin Lamoureux, MP for Winnipeg North, said Thursday’s announcement marks the opening of 10 homes for parents who have fought hard to provide better lives for their kids.

“This is what housing is truly about. It's about providing a safe and affordable home for those in need across the country and I'm glad all these families finally have a place to call their very own,” he said.

All the new homes have a minimum 25 per cent reduction in energy consumption, with one of the homes offering accessibility features to accommodate one of the family members.

According to Habitat for Humanity, many of the families receiving these homes immigrated to Canada within the last two decades.

"Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is extremely pleased to celebrate and welcome these Habitat families into their new homes,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

Hopkins noted the Templeton Avenue Development was made possible through federal funding, sponsors, donors and volunteers.