10-year anniversary of fatal crash in Hampstead, Ont.
Sunday marked the sombre 10-year anniversary of the horrific crash that killed 11 people in the community of Hampstead, Ont.
On Feb. 6, 2012, a van with 13 migrant farm workers on board, drove through a stop sign and into the path of a transport truck.
The driver of the transport truck was among those killed, along with ten people in the van – including the driver of that vehicle.
All of the workers involved were employed at a nearby poultry farm and some had just finished their first day on the job.
An investigation determined that David Blancas, who was driving the van, did not have the proper driver's licence to operate the 15-person passenger van.
Following the crash, migrant workers called on the government to launch an inquiry into their working conditions.
A judge ultimately ruled against the workers, saying the crash was caused by human error and there was no reasonable cause for an inquiry.
The crash is considered one of the deadliest in Ontario's history.
